IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Raised by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 1,665.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. IVERIC bio comprises about 0.8% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 46,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.