PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE PPL remained flat at $$28.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

