Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Position Cut by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 373,663 shares during the period. Noah comprises 13.4% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 10.85% of Noah worth $295,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Noah by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Noah by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,947. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

