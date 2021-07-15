WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Increased by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.8% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 6,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

