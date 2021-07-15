Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Exelon by 37.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,087. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.