Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 25,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,087. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

