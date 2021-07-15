Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,601 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Grand Canyon Education worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $90.26. 187,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

