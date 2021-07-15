Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,592 ($20.80). 384,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,599.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

