NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. 176,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

