BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$60.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.62. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

