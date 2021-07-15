Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $449.14 million. WEX reported sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.81. 2,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.39. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.