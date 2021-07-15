Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 42,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.