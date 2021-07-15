Scotiabank Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXT. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.72.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.88. 258,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

