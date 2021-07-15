Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.45. The company had a trading volume of 73,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,462. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.32. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,184.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

