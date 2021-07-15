Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE KRR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

