Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

