Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

