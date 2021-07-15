Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,396. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.