Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,100 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 109,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116,715. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

