Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1,924.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 362,984 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $4,217,000.

EUFN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 4,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

