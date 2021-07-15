Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.74 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

