Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 73,379 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.