Clearline Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,619. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

