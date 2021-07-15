Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 1,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

