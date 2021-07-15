Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489,091 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 224,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,465. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

