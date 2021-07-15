CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647. CGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 46.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

