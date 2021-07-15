Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 765.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 56,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

