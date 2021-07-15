Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Increases By 1,000.0%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.