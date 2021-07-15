Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.72.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,022. The firm has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,515.00. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.18.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
