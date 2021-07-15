Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.72.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,022. The firm has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,515.00. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.18.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

