Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.19. 2,017,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,764. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3113657 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.