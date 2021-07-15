Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €42.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.80 ($44.47).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €34.84 ($40.99). 144,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.