Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.91. 1,650,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,553. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.32.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

