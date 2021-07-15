LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.76 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $78,996.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00853724 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

