PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,639 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 947,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 622,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,551. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,786. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

