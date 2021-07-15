Clearline Capital LP Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729,425 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 24,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

