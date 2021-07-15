PDT Partners LLC Sells 16,603 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,073. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

