PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,156. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.