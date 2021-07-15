PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $313,372.50. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.