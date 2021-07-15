Aristeia Capital LLC Trims Stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFTRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $407,000.

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

