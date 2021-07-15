Aristeia Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,155 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,006. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

