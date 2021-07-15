FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,225 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 227,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,851 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FireEye by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 6,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

