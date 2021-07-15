Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 23,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

