Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,439,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

