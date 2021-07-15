Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23.

