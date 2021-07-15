CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,713 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

