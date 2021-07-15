Viking Global Investors LP Acquires Shares of 4,165,241 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,165,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,073,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.53% of XPeng at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 214,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion and a PE ratio of -23.83. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

