Viking Global Investors LP Sells 612,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $104,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,261. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,014,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,591,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

