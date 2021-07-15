Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. AON posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.00. 35,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

