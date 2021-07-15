Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,005,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,894,000.

Shares of GSAQU stock remained flat at $$10.14 on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

