EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 795.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,806. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.